Perigon Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IGV opened at $407.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $391.84. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 12-month low of $123.69 and a 12-month high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

