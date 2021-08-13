Perigon Wealth Management LLC Invests $200,000 in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLOW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in SPX FLOW in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in SPX FLOW in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in SPX FLOW by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in SPX FLOW in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in SPX FLOW in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FLOW opened at $79.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.33. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.70, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.96 and a 12-month high of $86.17.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $381.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.19 million. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. SPX FLOW’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FLOW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SPX FLOW from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of SPX FLOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.25.

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

