Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FUTU. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Futu during the fourth quarter worth about $1,953,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Futu during the fourth quarter worth about $1,652,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Futu by 269.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 101,655 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Futu during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Futu during the fourth quarter worth about $2,418,000. 16.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on FUTU. Bank of America started coverage on Futu in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Futu in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 price target on the stock. BOCOM International raised Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.38.

FUTU stock opened at $102.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.89 and a beta of 1.26. Futu Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $204.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.28.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 46.42%. The business had revenue of $283.56 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Futu Holdings Limited will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

