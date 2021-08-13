Perigon Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter valued at $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 41.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Prologis by 70.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLD opened at $130.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.08 and a fifty-two week high of $130.52. The stock has a market cap of $96.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.72.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Prologis’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PLD shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.67.

In other Prologis news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

