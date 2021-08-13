Perigon Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 23.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 20.8% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,445,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 327.2% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 15,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 11,685 shares during the period.

Get Invesco DWA Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of PDP stock opened at $92.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.62. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $72.22 and a 1-year high of $93.91.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.