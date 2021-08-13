Perigon Wealth Management LLC Takes $271,000 Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 14.4% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Moderna by 1.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 8.5% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Moderna by 5.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Moderna by 0.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 50.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moderna alerts:

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $391.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $158.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.81, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.49. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.21 and a 52-week high of $497.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $279.87.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 114.47% and a net margin of 49.79%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 25.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $4,266,400.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,614,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,425,832.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total transaction of $778,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $778,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 321,400 shares of company stock valued at $75,748,436. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, April 16th. SVB Leerink restated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.71.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.