PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Given New $49.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PKI. Evercore ISI reiterated an outperform rating and set a $170.86 price target (down previously from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and set a $172.11 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $150.09.

Shares of PKI stock opened at $182.29 on Monday. PerkinElmer has a 12-month low of $111.46 and a 12-month high of $188.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.43. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 37.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PerkinElmer will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 3.37%.

In other PerkinElmer news, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $777,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $345,332.70. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,073,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 1st quarter valued at $1,854,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 319,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,975,000 after buying an additional 50,839 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 17,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 67,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,718,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

