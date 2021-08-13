Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Perrigo updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.500-$2.500 EPS.

PRGO stock opened at $41.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.28 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.86. Perrigo has a fifty-two week low of $38.20 and a fifty-two week high of $54.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

