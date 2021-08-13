Personal CFO Solutions LLC Acquires New Holdings in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ERJ. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Embraer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quilter Plc boosted its position in Embraer by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 20,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Embraer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ERJ stock opened at $14.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.45. Embraer S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $16.97.

ERJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Embraer from $9.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. HSBC increased their price target on Embraer from $9.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $7.10 price objective on shares of Embraer in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Embraer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

