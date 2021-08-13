Personal CFO Solutions LLC Buys 132 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 71.4% during the first quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 25,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 101,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,969,000 after purchasing an additional 9,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

NYSE:LLY opened at $263.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $252.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $273.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $236.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.88%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 104,711 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.50, for a total transaction of $28,010,192.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,388,332 shares of company stock worth $334,484,711 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.47.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.