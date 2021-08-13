Personal CFO Solutions LLC Buys 2,022 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 41.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,899 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 40,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 10.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CFG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.65 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.73.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $45.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.17. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.46 and a 12-month high of $51.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.73%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

