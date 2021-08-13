Personal CFO Solutions LLC Raises Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in PepsiCo by 162.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,259,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488,520 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at about $26,500,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in PepsiCo by 731.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,618,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183,227 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in PepsiCo by 80.7% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,031,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in PepsiCo by 18.8% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,613,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.58.

PEP stock opened at $155.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.31. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $158.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

