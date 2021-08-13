Personal CFO Solutions LLC Raises Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 66.8% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen set a $97.44 price target on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.65.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EMR stock opened at $104.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $63.16 and a 1-year high of $104.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.90. The company has a market capitalization of $62.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

