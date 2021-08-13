Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.36.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $76,428,000.00. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WOOF. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WOOF stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $20.13. The stock had a trading volume of 45,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,994,663. Petco Health and Wellness has a twelve month low of $17.86 and a twelve month high of $31.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.48.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

