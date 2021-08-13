Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Price Target Raised to C$8.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

PEYUF has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC raised their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$7.00 to C$8.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities upgraded Peyto Exploration & Development from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$9.75 to C$13.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.28.

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.77. 10,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,493. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52 week low of $1.79 and a 52 week high of $7.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.86.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.0328 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from Peyto Exploration & Development’s previous dividend of $0.03.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

