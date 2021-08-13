PGGM Investments Buys 18,253 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 483,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,253 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $27,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 217.3% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 328.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $52.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.09. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $62.96. The company has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $42.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.25 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 93.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.491 per share. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.19%.

CAH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

