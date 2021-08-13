PGGM Investments Cuts Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

PGGM Investments lowered its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 34.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 48,114 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Ecolab were worth $18,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank grew its position in Ecolab by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 3,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ecolab by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 691,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,541,000 after purchasing an additional 28,971 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Ecolab by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 94,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ecolab by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,184,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,641 shares in the company, valued at $14,001,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total transaction of $609,476.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,575.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ECL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.56.

ECL opened at $219.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $213.75. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.25 and a 1 year high of $230.00. The firm has a market cap of $62.82 billion, a PE ratio of 60.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

