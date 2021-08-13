PGGM Investments Has $30.29 Million Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

PGGM Investments trimmed its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 453,911 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 59,915 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Hologic were worth $30,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Hologic by 404.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 799,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,342,000 after buying an additional 640,948 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Hologic by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,855,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,028,000 after buying an additional 609,375 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hologic by 868.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 575,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,792,000 after buying an additional 515,881 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hologic by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,468,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $405,955,000 after purchasing an additional 442,441 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hologic by 1,565.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 449,836 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after purchasing an additional 422,828 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $76.81 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.81 and a 52 week high of $85.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.16.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 35.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hologic in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

