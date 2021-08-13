PGGM Investments Increases Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 121,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $15,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 833.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 210,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,233,000 after buying an additional 12,173 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $1,309,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,580,527.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total transaction of $117,349.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,066.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $130.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.51. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $108.10 and a one year high of $140.65.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.47%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.80.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

