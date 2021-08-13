PGGM Investments Reduces Stock Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

PGGM Investments decreased its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 19.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 123,245 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 29,146 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $23,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $542,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 186.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 5,051 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 71,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,603,000 after acquiring an additional 8,025 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 658,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $79,784,000 after acquiring an additional 51,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AYI opened at $181.74 on Friday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.90 and a 12-month high of $194.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $178.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.68. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $899.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.92%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Oppenheimer started coverage on Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Acuity Brands from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.19.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

