PGGM Investments Sells 186 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

PGGM Investments trimmed its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned 0.13% of FactSet Research Systems worth $16,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 1,935 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.13, for a total transaction of $691,046.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,046.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 4,554 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.13, for a total transaction of $1,658,248.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,847. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,615 shares of company stock valued at $6,119,297. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FDS. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $321.13.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $362.78 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $294.21 and a 52 week high of $365.77. The stock has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $340.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The business had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.17%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

