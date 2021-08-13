PGGM Investments Trims Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

PGGM Investments lessened its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 39.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 76,965 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $25,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.80.

CAT opened at $220.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.65 and a 52-week high of $246.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.38.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 67.68%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.