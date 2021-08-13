Pharvaris (PHVS) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Pharvaris (NASDAQ: PHVS):

8/5/2021 – Pharvaris was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Pharvaris N.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapies, including novel, small molecule bradykinin-B2-receptor antagonists for the treatment of hereditary angioedema and other bradykinin-B2-receptor-mediated indications. Pharvaris N.V. is based in ZUG, Switzerland. “

8/3/2021 – Pharvaris was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Pharvaris N.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapies, including novel, small molecule bradykinin-B2-receptor antagonists for the treatment of hereditary angioedema and other bradykinin-B2-receptor-mediated indications. Pharvaris N.V. is based in ZUG, Switzerland. “

7/30/2021 – Pharvaris was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Pharvaris N.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapies, including novel, small molecule bradykinin-B2-receptor antagonists for the treatment of hereditary angioedema and other bradykinin-B2-receptor-mediated indications. Pharvaris N.V. is based in ZUG, Switzerland. “

7/28/2021 – Pharvaris was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Pharvaris N.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapies, including novel, small molecule bradykinin-B2-receptor antagonists for the treatment of hereditary angioedema and other bradykinin-B2-receptor-mediated indications. Pharvaris N.V. is based in ZUG, Switzerland. “

7/1/2021 – Pharvaris was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Pharvaris N.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapies, including novel, small molecule bradykinin-B2-receptor antagonists for the treatment of hereditary angioedema and other bradykinin-B2-receptor-mediated indications. Pharvaris N.V. is based in ZUG, Switzerland. “

Shares of PHVS stock opened at $17.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.13. The firm has a market cap of $541.92 million and a P/E ratio of -2.78. Pharvaris has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $42.86.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50). Equities analysts expect that Pharvaris will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. venBio Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pharvaris in the 1st quarter valued at $64,447,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pharvaris in the 1st quarter valued at $23,811,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Pharvaris in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pharvaris in the 1st quarter valued at $755,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pharvaris in the 1st quarter valued at $6,479,000. Institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

