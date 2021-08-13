Phore (PHR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.52 Million

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. In the last week, Phore has traded down 5% against the dollar. One Phore coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000307 BTC on major exchanges. Phore has a total market cap of $3.52 million and approximately $77,467.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00009321 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00008283 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 43.6% against the dollar and now trades at $100.60 or 0.00216211 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Phore Profile

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 24,647,683 coins. The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The official website for Phore is phore.io . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

