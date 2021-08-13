Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund (NYSE:MAV) Price Target Cut to $3.00

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund (NYSE:MAV) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $5.00 to $3.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 74.92% from the stock’s previous close.

MAV traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.96. 860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,608. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.44. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a 12 month low of $10.72 and a 12 month high of $12.98.

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAV. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 67.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 65,066 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 251.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 81,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 57,978 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 30.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 31,923 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the second quarter valued at $399,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the second quarter valued at $370,000.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.