Piper Sandler Comments on The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:STKS)

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The ONE Group Hospitality in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.10. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The ONE Group Hospitality’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. The ONE Group Hospitality had a positive return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 5.38%.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock opened at $11.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $345.09 million, a P/E ratio of -40.86 and a beta of 2.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.41. The ONE Group Hospitality has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $13.34.

In other news, Director Jonathan Segal sold 4,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $62,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,216,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,757,659.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tyler Loy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $250,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,224.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 502,592 shares of company stock valued at $5,881,952. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 17.5% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 44,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The ONE Group Hospitality by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 9,806 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in The ONE Group Hospitality in the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. 7.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

