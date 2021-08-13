Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target Cut to $29.00 by Analysts at Truist

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its target price trimmed by Truist from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

PLUG has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. COKER & PALMER reiterated a sector underperform rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Plug Power from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.69.

PLUG opened at $26.41 on Monday. Plug Power has a twelve month low of $10.56 and a twelve month high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 25.59 and a current ratio of 26.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.51. The firm has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.14 and a beta of 1.41.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Plug Power will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $162,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Plug Power by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,683,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $57,099,000 after acquiring an additional 93,535 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,167,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,680,642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,235,000 after purchasing an additional 33,963 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,749,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the first quarter worth about $3,527,000. Institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

