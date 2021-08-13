PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) Issues Earnings Results

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PolarityTE had a negative return on equity of 123.54% and a negative net margin of 339.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS.

PTE remained flat at $$0.83 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 518,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,362,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.43. PolarityTE has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $1.99. The firm has a market cap of $66.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.93.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PolarityTE stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) by 1,128.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,456 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.13% of PolarityTE worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Regenerative Medicine Products and Contract Services.

