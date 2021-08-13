Polkadex Trading 21.6% Higher Over Last Week (PDEX)

Polkadex (CURRENCY:PDEX) traded up 10.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 13th. Polkadex has a total market capitalization of $36.27 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkadex coin can now be bought for about $11.43 or 0.00024099 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Polkadex has traded 21.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00046672 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.57 or 0.00140343 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.15 or 0.00152091 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003455 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,383.49 or 0.99887984 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $404.63 or 0.00852989 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Polkadex Coin Profile

Polkadex’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,172,895 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

Buying and Selling Polkadex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadex directly using US dollars.

