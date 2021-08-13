PolkaWar (PWAR) Price Hits $0.21 on Exchanges

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. During the last seven days, PolkaWar has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. One PolkaWar coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000448 BTC on major exchanges. PolkaWar has a market capitalization of $2.02 million and approximately $392,982.00 worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00047544 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.92 or 0.00144641 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.89 or 0.00153215 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003414 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,296.17 or 1.00065413 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.38 or 0.00869710 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PolkaWar Profile

PolkaWar’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,750,000 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

Buying and Selling PolkaWar

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaWar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PolkaWar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

