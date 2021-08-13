Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.33 million. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Poshmark updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of POSH stock opened at $29.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion and a PE ratio of 23.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.34. Poshmark has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $104.98.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on POSH shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Poshmark from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Poshmark from $83.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Poshmark from $85.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Poshmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.88.

In related news, CFO Anan Kashyap sold 6,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $267,584.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Mv Management Xi, L.L.C. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $36,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 89,648 shares of company stock worth $3,456,522 over the last 90 days.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

