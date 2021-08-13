Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Price Target Raised to C$46.00 at TD Securities

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating and issued a C$31.28 price objective (down from C$39.00) on shares of Power Co. of Canada in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Power Co. of Canada presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.25.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

PWCDF opened at $33.81 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.07. Power Co. of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.41.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.