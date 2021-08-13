Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Receives C$42.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$45.13.

Several research firms recently weighed in on POW. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC increased their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday.

TSE:POW traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$42.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,539,922. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$39.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.35, a current ratio of 126.59 and a quick ratio of 107.71. Power Co. of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$24.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.40. The firm has a market cap of C$28.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.72.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported C$1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.32. The firm had revenue of C$13.39 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.8846478 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.447 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Power Co. of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 45.33%.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

