Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.80, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 299.85% and a negative return on equity of 159.67%.

DTIL traded down $1.57 on Friday, reaching $10.18. The stock had a trading volume of 35,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,596. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.97. The company has a market cap of $585.15 million, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.70. Precision BioSciences has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $16.60.

In other news, COO David S. Thomson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $319,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,113.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO David S. Thomson sold 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $32,009.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,955.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 107,858 shares of company stock worth $1,156,260. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

