Precision Optics Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PEYE) Short Interest Update

Precision Optics Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PEYE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS:PEYE remained flat at $$1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,888. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Precision Optics has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $1.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.66.

Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Precision Optics had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $2.46 million for the quarter.

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. The company offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians.

