Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock traded down $2.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.17. The stock had a trading volume of 133,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,926. Prelude Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $23.69 and a 12 month high of $95.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a PE ratio of -7.05.

In other Prelude Therapeutics news, insider David J. Mauro sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $412,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Piper sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $285,571.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,571.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,333 shares of company stock valued at $2,359,972 in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on PRLD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

About Prelude Therapeutics

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

