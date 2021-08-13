Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Receives $136.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $136.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRBZF. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$136.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$120.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$130.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$137.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

OTCMKTS:PRBZF opened at $103.41 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.96. Premium Brands has a 12 month low of $72.04 and a 12 month high of $104.77.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

