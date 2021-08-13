Preto Joseph Del Sells 3,000 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.27, for a total value of $315,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Preto Joseph Del also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 14th, Preto Joseph Del sold 3,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $261,570.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, Preto Joseph Del sold 2,550 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.02, for a total value of $227,001.00.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total value of $302,920.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $230,040.00.

NASDAQ:SPT opened at $107.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of -206.56 and a beta of 1.03. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $112.09.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 224.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the second quarter worth about $84,000. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Sprout Social from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. KeyCorp began coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Sprout Social from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.60.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

