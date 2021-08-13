Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys Shares of 10,212 DD3 Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:DDMX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:DDMX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DDMX. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DD3 Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $246,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $538,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $750,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,027,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DD3 Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,053,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DDMX opened at $9.91 on Friday. DD3 Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $11.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.93.

DD3 Acquisition Corp. II intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

