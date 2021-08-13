Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Invests $83,000 in SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.22% of SilverSun Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SilverSun Technologies during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of SilverSun Technologies during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SilverSun Technologies by 65.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 43,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 17,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Ault Global Holdings, Inc. purchased 31,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $278,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased 246,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,290 over the last three months. 44.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SSNT opened at $7.63 on Friday. SilverSun Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $14.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.88 million during the quarter. SilverSun Technologies had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 9.06%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from SilverSun Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th.

About SilverSun Technologies

SilverSun Technologies, Inc is a business application, technology and consulting company. It is engaged in providing transformative business management solutions, technologies and professional consulting services to small and medium-sized businesses in the manufacturing, distribution and service industries.

