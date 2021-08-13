Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Makes New Investment in Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 56,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Inuvo by 139.8% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 16,773 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Inuvo during the first quarter worth $29,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Inuvo by 1,873.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 38,538 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Inuvo during the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Inuvo during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Inuvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN INUV opened at $0.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.51 million, a PE ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 0.90. Inuvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $2.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.42.

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Inuvo had a negative net margin of 16.43% and a negative return on equity of 25.07%.

Inuvo Profile

Inuvo, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence-driven commerce solutions. The firm provides platforms that can identify and message online audiences for any product or service across devices, channels and formats, including video, mobile, connected television, display, social and native.

