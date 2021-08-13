Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Primerica, Inc. provides financial products and services. It assists its clients in meeting their needs for term life insurance, which it underwrites, and mutual funds, variable annuities and other financial products, which it distributes primarily on behalf of third parties. The Company’s mission is to serve middle income families by helping them make informed financial decisions and providing them with a strategy and means to gain financial independence. The Company’s sales representatives use its proprietary financial needs analysis, or FNA, tool and an educational approach to demonstrate how its products can assist clients to provide financial protection for their families, save for their retirement and manage their debt. The Company’s clients are generally middle income consumers. Primerica also provides an entrepreneurial business opportunity for individuals to distribute its financial products. The Company is based in Duluth, Georgia. “

Get Primerica alerts:

PRI has been the subject of several other research reports. raised their target price on Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist raised their target price on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

PRI stock opened at $150.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.47. Primerica has a fifty-two week low of $107.63 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.37.

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.83, for a total value of $482,490.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 30,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,387.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joel M. Babbit sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total value of $175,142.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,655 shares of company stock worth $1,872,082. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primerica during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Primerica by 390.2% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Primerica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Primerica by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Primerica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Primerica (PRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.