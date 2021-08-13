Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 43,239 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 275,936 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,239 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.28% of Urban Outfitters worth $10,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of URBN. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 275.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 556,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,253,000 after acquiring an additional 408,518 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 100,781 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 13,589 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,053,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 999.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,952 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,627,000 after buying an additional 270,847 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 68.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of URBN stock opened at $38.95 on Friday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.10 and a 12-month high of $42.10. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.38.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $927.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.41) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $2,022,947.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,086,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,180,822.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 2,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $103,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

