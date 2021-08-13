Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,229 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $10,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Insperity during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Insperity by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Insperity by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Insperity during the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Insperity during the 1st quarter valued at about $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total value of $1,502,000.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James D. Allison sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $442,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,273,189.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,069 shares of company stock valued at $7,817,318 in the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NSP stock opened at $104.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. Insperity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.54 and a 52-week high of $105.07.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 209.97% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.85%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NSP. William Blair began coverage on Insperity in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist boosted their price target on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Insperity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.77.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

