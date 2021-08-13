Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Short Interest Down 85.7% in July

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PBAM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Private Bancorp of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens started coverage on shares of Private Bancorp of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

OTCMKTS PBAM remained flat at $$24.99 on Friday. Private Bancorp of America has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $25.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.64. The stock has a market cap of $140.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.52.

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Sell-side analysts forecast that Private Bancorp of America will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Private Bancorp of America

Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company's personal banking services include personal checking and savings, certificate of deposit, and retirement accounts; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATMs/debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

