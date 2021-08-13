ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in ProAssurance were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in ProAssurance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ProAssurance by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 330,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 38,629 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in ProAssurance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $301,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ProAssurance by 678.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 413,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,359,000 after purchasing an additional 360,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in ProAssurance by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 14,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

PRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of ProAssurance from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ProAssurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. ProAssurance currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of PRA opened at $24.48 on Friday. ProAssurance Co. has a 1-year low of $13.56 and a 1-year high of $29.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.42.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.46%.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA).

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.