Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of PCSA stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.41. The company had a trading volume of 73,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,744. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.98. The firm has a market cap of $84.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.31. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $14.24.

In related news, CEO David Young acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.67 per share, for a total transaction of $76,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 345,190 shares in the company, valued at $2,647,607.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 13,000 shares of company stock worth $97,570. 25.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug products for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, an oral tablet that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of necrobiosis lipoidica, a chronic disfiguring condition.

