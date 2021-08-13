Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,942 Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,942 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,803,604 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $491,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,661 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 535.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,494,463 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $174,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,329 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $2,476,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $34,752,000. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,575,262 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $160,519,000 after purchasing an additional 292,343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AKAM shares. Raymond James started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.40.

AKAM opened at $117.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.09. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.64 and a 12-month high of $124.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.44.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 17.52%. Research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 7,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $851,842.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,348 shares of company stock valued at $5,468,022 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

See Also: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.