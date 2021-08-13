Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $289,000 Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.94.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $165,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LYB opened at $105.00 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $64.21 and a 12-month high of $118.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.67 by $0.46. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 108.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.57%.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

