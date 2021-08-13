Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Sells 143 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,574 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,636,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,576,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,211 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,797,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,561,122,000 after buying an additional 273,141 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 15.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,566,329,000 after buying an additional 3,045,282 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,024,003 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,653,972,000 after purchasing an additional 910,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 1.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,059,373 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,469,680,000 after purchasing an additional 105,856 shares in the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lifted their price target on NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $170.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.11 and a 1 year high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $608,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 403,010 shares of company stock worth $63,743,181. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.